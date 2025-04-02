SUBANG, April 2 — Selangor Crown Prince Tengku Amir Shah took time to meet about 60 Putra Heights residents who were affected by the gas pipe fire here, as government agencies continue working around the clock to aid victims.

Tengku Amir arrived at around 2.30pm, first visiting the disaster relief command centre before speaking to residents who have been waiting to return to their homes since the explosion took place at 8.20am yesterday.

Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Ibn Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah visits ground zero following the gas pipeline fire at Putra Heights April 2, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Dressed in a light beige shirt and trousers, the crown prince was among several national leaders to visit the site where some 300 families had been displaced by the fire.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was on site, flanked by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shaari as well as Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufig, among others.

Tengku Amir was seen shaking hands with residents and listening to their grievances. He left shortly after.