KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — If your house or car was damaged in the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire yesterday, be sure to document the damage with photos or videos to support your insurance claims.

These are some of the tips shared today by the General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) for those affected by the fire, including safety advice.

Here’s a summarised and slightly paraphrased version of PIAM’s list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Staying safe

Do not enter your homes until it’s declared safe by authorities.

As gas exposure can have delayed effects, be alert for symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, shortness of breath, fatigue and confusion

Seek medical assistance if anyone — especially children or the elderly — shows these symptoms

Follow the official guidelines of the authorities and emergency responders

Steps to do after returning home

Ventilate the area as residual gas may linger

Contact your insurer as soon as possible to start the insurance claim and get guidance on the claims process

Before you start cleaning up, take photos and videos to document the damage to support your insurance claim

If you can, make a list of the damaged items (including brand, model and serial number)

Get your insurer’s written approval first before going ahead with any house repair (including emergency work). This is because your homeowners’ insurance policy may not cover unauthorised work.

Burnt cars and houses are seen at Taman Harmoni in Putra Heights after the gas pipeline fire April 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

What kind of damage is covered by your insurance policy?

Generally, these are the key areas covered by insurance policies:

Fire damage coverage: Covers damage from direct burning, heat, smoke and water used to extinguish fires; which can affect nearby properties.

Covers damage from direct burning, heat, smoke and water used to extinguish fires; which can affect nearby properties. H omeowners (HO/HH) policy: Covers damage from explosions, including gas pipeline explosion incidents. The compensation is based on rebuilding costs.

Covers damage from explosions, including gas pipeline explosion incidents. The compensation is based on rebuilding costs. Commercial fire policy: Coverage for explosions depends on policy terms. The compensation is based on rebuilding costs.

Coverage for explosions depends on policy terms. The compensation is based on rebuilding costs. Medical health insurance policy: Covers medical treatment for injuries sustained due to the incident.

Covers medical treatment for injuries sustained due to the incident. Personal accident policy: Coverage in case of permanent disablement or death. Claims can be filed by the insured person or their next of kin.

Coverage in case of permanent disablement or death. Claims can be filed by the insured person or their next of kin. Comprehensive motor or third-party fire and theft policies: Cover fire-related vehicle damage.

PIAM said you should consult your insurance agent or contact your insurer directly as soon as possible, as different insurance providers may have different coverage terms.

Do standard insurance policies typically cover the gas pipeline damage?

Usually, yes. But check with your insurance provider.

“Most standard home and contents policies in Malaysia provide coverage for damage caused by explosions.

“However, customers should clarify with their own insurers or by reading their product disclosure statement to better understand what they are covered for. Compensation is typically based on rebuilding cost,” PIAM said.

A view of a burnt house at Taman Harmoni in Putra Heights after the gas pipeline fire April 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Contact your insurer even if you can’t go home yet

PIAM said it is too early now to determine the total financial impact from the Putra Heights gas pipeline blast, and said the general insurance industry will continue to assess the situation as claims continue to come in.

In a statement accompanying its FAQ for the Putra Heights victims, PIAM chairman Ng Kok Kheng said the industry recognises the emotional and financial toll of this tragic event on families and business owners.

“Our industry is committed to making the claims process as smooth as possible, ensuring policyholders receive the assistance they need.

“We are anticipating a large number of claims as property and vehicle owners begin to head back to the affected area and are prepared to support them every step of the way,” he said.

Expressing its solidarity and commitment to help those impacted recover, PIAM said insurers are expediting the claims process for all eligible motor, personal accident, retail fire, homeowners or householders’ insurance policyholders affected by the Putra Heights explosion to ensure they get prompt financial relief.

Even if those affected have not been able to return home, PIAM encouraged them to contact their insurance providers for help and guidance on the procedures to make insurance claims and details of their insurance coverage as soon as possible.

“Support is available directly through insurers, via agents and brokers, or through existing online platforms such as the Digital Roadside Assistance application (DRA).

“For the list of general insurance companies, visit the PIAM website at www.piam.org.my. You may also call 03-2274 7399 or email [email protected] for assistance,” it said in the statement.

PIAM has 23 members, consisting of general insurance and reinsurance companies operating in Malaysia. General insurance policies cover vehicles, property, health and fire.