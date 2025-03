KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected to hit 10 states until 5 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

This warning applies to Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, and Sabah.

In Perak, the affected areas include Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang, and Muallim, while in Kelantan, it is limited to Jeli.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, and Kemaman), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Jerantut, Bentong, Kuantan, and Rompin), Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Kuala Pilah, and Rembau), and Melaka (Alor Gajah).

In Sabah, the affected areas include the interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Nabawan, and Tambunan), the west coast (Papar, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Ranau, and Kota Belud), Tawau (Tawau, Kunak, and Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Beluran), and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Pitas). — Bernama