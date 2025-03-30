IPOH, March 30 — A man faced a terrifying moment when fireworks set the car he was driving on fire at a traffic light intersection in Bukit Permata, Lumut, yesterday.

Manjung police chief Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the car fire at about 5.30 pm was believed to have been triggered by an explosion of firecrackers kept in the boot of the Proton Gen-2 car.

“Investigation revealed that before the fire broke out, the victim’s car had experienced some damage. When attempting to restart the car, the victim noticed smoke coming from the rear tyre area, which then ignited into flames.

“The driver also said that he had placed fireworks in the boot of the car for use during the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations,” he said in a statement today, and urged those with information regarding the incident to contact the operations room at the Manjung District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 05-688 6222.

Earlier, a video of the fire went viral on social media, showing the car burning followed by explosions and smoke, believed to be from the firecrackers. — Bernama