KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Traffic on major expressways remains smooth despite a rise in vehicle volume ahead of the Aidilfitri holiday.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said that as of 11.30am, traffic on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) remained smooth.

However, traffic volume is expected to rise after 2pm as people begin their journeys to their respective hometowns.

Traffic in the Gombak area heading towards Genting Sempah remains under control with no congestion reported so far.

Routes to the east coast and northern region are also moving smoothly.

“However, for the southbound route, traffic is moving slowly from Kempas towards the Pasir Gudang Intersection in Johor,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, in Penang, state deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the volume of vehicles was expected to increase further today as more people began their journeys for the Aidilfitri holiday.

He said the police had intensified traffic control and monitoring efforts to ensure smooth travel, particularly on major routes.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates via the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000 and the X account @plustrafik, or through the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 and the X account @llmtrafik. — Bernama