KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today agreed that a Malaysian prime minister’s term should be capped at a maximum of 10 years, but said he still needs to get the support of two-thirds of MPs to change the Federal Constitution to carry out this reform.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, was responding to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s expressing the party’s hopes for this reform to be carried out within the next two years.

“I agree with limiting the position of prime minister to 10 years, because we know, if 22 years, rosak negara (damage to the country),” he said at the DAP’s 18th national congress at Shah Alam.

While Anwar did not elaborate on his remark on 22 years, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had previously been the prime minister for 22 years in his first stint.

“I agree, but we are negotiating to get the support of all parties so that there is two-thirds. Don’t worry, if it’s me, impossible to go beyond 10 years, even two years already tired.

Anwar said it was not just him who agreed to limiting the prime minister’s tenure, but said both his party PKR and the coalition Pakatan Harapan also agree to this proposal.

But he said there was a need to build consensus and to discuss and negotiate this with MPs, saying that the government would amend the Federal Constitution in the coming parliamentary meeting if there is two-thirds support.

He cautioned against tabling this proposed law change in Parliament without sufficient support of MPs, as he said the federal Opposition cannot be trusted to provide support as they could change their stand.

Anwar acknowledged that there were promises of reforms that have yet to be fulfilled by PH, including the 10-year limit for the prime minister post.

“If you ask me, if it is my absolute power, tomorrow I would approve it. But you know, I’m not a dictator. In all decisions, I have to discuss. In all decisions involving amending the Federal Constitution, I need to get two-thirds consensus,” he said.

