KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — DAP today said it would like the federal government to amend the Federal Constitution to limit the prime minister’s tenure to a maximum of 10 years, but also said it would continue backing current Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said this was one of two constitutional amendments that the party hopes would be carried out within the upcoming two years.

“We are not asking Anwar to stop, but we want to have this amendment so this becomes Anwar’s legacy to bring reforms to the country’s administrative system.

“But today we also want to stress that DAP is committed to continue to support Anwar to continue holding the position of prime minister after the 16th general election.

“Whatever new configuration, whether the existing unity government or any new configuration, we will continue to hold on to the stand that the one who will represent Pakatan Harapan to be prime minister, there is no other candidate besides Anwar,” he said in a speech at DAP’s 18th national congress.

Loke’s stating of DAP’s hope for the amendment to limit the prime minister’s tenure was met with claps, while Anwar who was present at the congress was seen appearing to take notes.

As for the second proposed amendment, Loke said DAP also supports changing the Federal Constitution to separate the powers of the attorney general and the public prosecutor.

He said this was an ongoing effort currently carried out by the federal government, noting that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had earlier this week carried out a working visit to the UK to see how this was implemented there.

Earlier in his speech, Loke, who is also transport minister, said Malaysia has returned to the global stage and is on the “right track and right path”, citing various positive economic indicators for the country.

“This is very important because we were in a political crisis for years, from the 1MDB scandal to the Sheraton Move, uncertainty in policies, political uncertainty. Today, Malaysia is on the right track under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

But despite the positive figures such as both the 5.1 per cent economic growth and the 6.3 per cent Employees Provident Fund (EPF) dividend last year, Loke cautioned that these figures would not mean much if Malaysians do not feel the prosperity.

Acknowledging that there is still a lack of a “feel good factor” and that both public support and positive sentiments towards the current ruling government are still not strong enough, Loke said this was why the federal government have to continue to work to ensure reforms and to strengthen the country’s economy and Malaysians’ finances.

“This is what we must discuss in today’s congress. All efforts have to be done by the government in the 24 months to come,” he said, before listing the two proposed constitutional amendments.

As for other efforts that the ruling government should carry out, Loke stressed the need to focus on controlling the cost of living and inflation, which he said was being discussed in the weekly Cabinet meetings.

He also said there is a need to boost Malaysians’ disposable income by having more quality and high-paying jobs while also equipping citizens to meet market demands, as well as using other methods such as strengthening public transport to help reduce transport costs.

Expressing the desire for Malaysians to enjoy “common prosperity”, Loke stressed the importance of giving hope to the public ahead of the 16th general election that the country’s future would be brighter under the current government as it would otherwise face electoral defeat.

“We must give hope, must realise their hope that under the Madani government, each Malaysian can succeed if they work hard, will be treated fairly and get equal chances to succeed in life, no matter their race, religion or territory.

“Wherever they are, wherever they are born, wherever nationwide, as long as they are given the chance, they put in the effort, then they can succeed in their life. This is the hope we must give to the youth, that the future of Malaysia will be bright and they will have a life that is far better than the generation before that.

After Loke’s speech, Anwar told the DAP delegates in a speech that he agrees with limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years, but said he still needs to get the support of two-thirds of MPs to change the Federal Constitution to carry out this reform.

Anwar said both his party PKR and the coalition Pakatan Harapan also agree to this proposal to limit the prime minister’s tenure, and said the government would bring this proposal to the Federal Constitution in the coming parliamentary meeting if there is two-thirds support from MPs.