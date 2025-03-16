SHAH ALAM, March 16 —Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed his commitment to reforming Malaysia’s governance stating his tenure will not be dictated by fear-based politics but policies that strengthen government institutions and add to democratic accountability.

Speaking at DAP’s 18th annual congress in Shah Alam, Anwar said that Malaysia has long been failed by previous administrations but insisted his administration is on the right path.

“The question is not whether the government is good or bad. Governments before us have failed the people for 15 years but we are committed to doing better. Do not allow fear or racial politics to divide us,” he told the near 3000 congregation who came for today’s congress at Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam.

He said Malaysians should reject narratives that seek to undermine the government’s reform agenda by sowing distrust especially in the Malay community. He took shots at groups who keep claiming that the Malay race is under threat.

“There are those who use the Chinese community as a scapegoat saying they pose a threat to the Malays but the real issue is ensuring all Malaysians have access to opportunities out of their own hard work and volition and contributions.

“We are trying to change that and are committed to long term reforms rather than short term ones. Some people fear these changes while others can’t wait for it to happen. However, bear in mind that history has told us that revolutions often take time and rushed change without careful planning often fails,” he said.

“We must make sure reforms take root properly so that we all and the country benefits in the long run.”

Judiciary still independent

Anwar also reiterated his stance on maintaining judicial independence adding there has been no interference, nor will there be any under his watch.

He cited past corruption scandals and political interference in the judiciary as key failures of previous administrations and said his administration will not do the same thing and will uphold the rule of law.

“There were suggestions that the prime minister’s tenure be reduced to 10 years as we know of those who were there for 22 years, ended up destroying the country, hence I agree with it. So don’t worry if it’s me we won’t go past 10 years, as it is the two years have been tiring,” he said in jest as the hall burst into laughter.

“In addition, when it comes to the judiciary there is absolutely no interference, none whatsoever.

“Never did I speak to judges or the CJ or any members of the judiciary. To me looking at the context and historical antecedents this is a major departure from the past.

“Who can forget stories of the chief judge going back and forth at the prime minister’s office or reports on the independence of the judiciary back in 2000 and 2001? We all know this.

“For us, do not underestimate us, we will not compromise on the independence of judiciary and have not interfered in any cases and this is important,” he added.

Anwar ended by stating Madani’s tenure in government must be defined by reforms and not allowing politics to derail them.