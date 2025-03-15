KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Police have arrested 13 Nepalese factory workers for allegedly inciting a riot in Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan in Perak last night.

According to Buletin TV3, Hilir Perak District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Bakri Zainal Abidin, said the suspects were part of a group involved in the unrest following a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The incident was triggered by the death of a Nepalese pedestrian in Batu 8.

“The accident was reported at around 9.35pm. Investigations found that nearly 1,000 factory workers gathered at the scene, blocking traffic,” he was quoted as saying.

“A team from the Teluk Intan District Police Headquarters (IPD) was deployed to restore order.

“The situation was fully under control by 2am, and all Nepalese workers returned to their dormitories.”

The hit-and-run is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while the 13 detainees face charges under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Mohammad Syamil at 011-10065817.

Several videos of the disturbance, showing foreign workers obstructing traffic, have since gone viral.