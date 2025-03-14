KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has pledged a significant overhaul of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) if he secures re-election in the party polls on Sunday.

According to Malaysiakini, Loke said that a major reshuffle would allow different leaders to take on new roles, ensuring leadership renewal within the party.

However, he clarified that the changes would not be aimed at any specific individual or position.

“We must constantly push for change. A major reshuffle and leadership rejuvenation are inevitable, but this does not mean sacrificing anyone,” he was quoted as saying during an interview at the party headquarters today.

“Rather, it is about ensuring that different leaders take on different roles at different times.”

Loke, who is the transport minister, expressed confidence that all party leaders would accept these changes, stressing the need for fresh strategies to address new challenges in DAP’s second term in government.

“Everyone has their own role, but at different times, they must take on different responsibilities. I believe every leader will understand this,” he added.

While Loke envisions a reshaped leadership, he acknowledged that its execution depends on his re-election and the outcome of the leadership contest.

He also cautioned against complacency, despite DAP’s strong position with over 100 elected representatives, urging the party to maintain a sense of urgency for continued growth.

On March 7, Malaysiakini reported that Loke had met with the party’s national chairman Lim Guan Eng to persuade him against defending his chairman post while remaining a CEC member.

Loke later confirmed the meeting but remained tight-lipped on whether he had directly urged Lim to step aside.

During the media interview, Loke reiterated that the leadership election should not be solely focused on Lim.

“It would be unfair to him (Lim) as well. The party election is not just about one person but about the entire party, its future direction, and how we navigate upcoming challenges,” he said.