SHAH ALAM, March 4 – The High Court here has dismissed an application by the parents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin to quash a child neglect charge linked to their late autistic son.

Judge Roszianayati Ahmad ruled today that the charge against Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf was valid and should stand.

“The charge against the two accused is not flawed. Therefore, this notice application is dismissed,” she was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

The couple’s case will proceed to trial as scheduled at the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya on March 11.

On June 13, 2024, Zaim and Ismanira, both 30, pleaded not guilty to jointly neglecting Zayn Rayyan, 6, in a manner likely to cause him physical harm while under their care.

The alleged offence occurred at Jalan PJU Damansara Damai between 12pm on December 5, 2023, and 9.55pm the following day.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children Act 2001, which carries penalties under Section 31(1) of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

On December 6, 2023, Zayn Rayyan was found dead in a stream near Pangsapuri Idaman, Damansara Damai, at around 10pm.

He had earlier been reported missing and was discovered approximately 200 metres from his home.

On January 21, the couple filed a motion at the High Court to have the charge dismissed, arguing that it did not constitute an offence under Section 31 of the Children Act. They also sought immediate release from the charge.