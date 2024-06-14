In December last year, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, a six-year-old autistic boy, was found dead in Damansara Damai, Selangor.

On June 13, 2024, his parents were charged with neglecting the child in a manner that could have potentially caused him physical injury.

Here’s what transpired in court:

Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, both 29, pleaded not guilty to neglect charges.

Their bail was set at RM10,000 each with one surety.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which criminalises abusing, neglecting, abandoning, or exposing a child to physical or emotional injury.

If guilty, they can be fined up to RM50,000, or imprisoned up to 20 years, or both.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 26.

File picture of the empty playground at Idaman Apartment in Damansara Damai, December 13, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Zayn’s grandparents Zahari Mohd Reba and Hasni Zakaria were also detained to help in investigation:

They have since been released on bail.

Both were ordered to report monthly at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters.

File picture of policemen at the location where the body of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, 6, was found, in an effort to gather new evidence to track down the killer of the autistic child, 200 metres from his residence in Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, December 8, 2023. — Bernama pic

What have people said about the case?

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain: “We hope all Malaysians will stop speculating as the trial will start next month. All will be revealed during the trial. Let us pray that justice will be served.”

Zaim’s lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin: “The investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code will continue until the perpetrator is identified. This is the hope of the family and the community.”

The parents were detained on May 31, 2024 and had been under remand since then. The police have since given details on how the investigation took place.

Among others:

Police blocked communication between the parents and their lawyers since June 1.

A special team investigated all evidence, including CCTV footage and autopsy reports.

The mother re-enacted events at the crime scene and their residence.

It took 192 days since the incident for the charge to be brought against the parents. Here are some important dates:

December 5, 2023 ― Zayn Rayyan was reported missing after playing at a playground near his home.

December 6, 2023 ― After a search operation, his body was found in a stream approximately 200 metres from his home.

December 7, 2023 ― Police classified his death as murder following a post-mortem at Sungai Buloh Hospital. Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that the autopsy revealed injuries on the victim’s neck and body.

December 13, 2023 ― Police discovered a sock in a pool of water near the stream where Zayn Rayyan’s body was found, later confirming that it did not belong to the victim.

May 31, 2024 ― Zayn Rayyan’s parents were detained around Puncak Alam by Selangor police to assist in the investigation.

June 10, 2024 ― Police took the mother to the Idaman Damasara Damai Apartment to re-enact the events from the time of the disappearance to the discovery of his body.

June 13, 2024 ― Zayn Rayyan’s parents were charged at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court with negligence, potentially causing physical injury to the child. They claimed trial.

