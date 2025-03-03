



KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The government aims to expand the use of QR codes for immigration purposes at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Johor to car users this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the expansion of the proof-of-concept would continue following the successful implementation for two types of users, namely passengers of buses and motorcyclists, in addressing traffic congestion on the Johor-Singapore Causeway.

“With all efforts to improve in terms of services, using technology, improving infrastructure and systems, we can reduce the traffic congestion for motorcycle and bus users...by using QR codes, it only takes three seconds to complete (immigration matters).

“We will continue this proof-of-concept to apply to car users as well...hopefully this will increase the efficiency of our services for people or visitors in Malaysia, especially in Johor.”

Fadillah said this to reporters after chairing the Special Committee Meeting to Address Congestion on the Johor Causeway here today.—MORE

Fadillah said that with Malaysia as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, the establishment of an investment hub between Malaysia and Singapore in Johor, and preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, immediate action must be taken to address traffic congestion and ensure smooth passage at the country’s entry points.

In fact, he said that today’s meeting agreed in principle that this committee would not only focus on entry points in Johor but would also be expanded to cover all international entry points in the country.

As such, the model implemented in Johor would serve as a reference for execution at other locations to ensure smooth entry for visitors and investors, he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the use of QR codes for immigration clearance at BSI and KSAB, Johor, which was implemented last year for motorcyclists and bus passengers, has proven effective.

As a comparison, he noted that previously, only 90 motorcycles passed through an inspection lane within 15 minutes, but with the use of QR codes, the number recorded within the same period had increased to 150 motorcycles.

“Given this success, attention is now directed towards car users, as after the reduction of congestion for motorcycles and buses, private vehicle users have become the most affected group.

“Therefore, the committee will also shift its focus to finding solutions for congestion at other entry points, such as Rantau Panjang, Sadao, Bukit Kayu Hitam, Padang Besar, and air entry points like KLIA, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching,” he said.

On another development, Saifuddin said the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project is expected to be completed on schedule by Dec 31, 2026, and it is projected to carry 10,000 to 20,000 passengers per hour.

“Thus, early preparations are necessary to ensure effective traffic dispersal at Bukit Chagar on the Malaysian side and the RTS location in Singapore,” he said. — Bernama