SHAH ALAM, March 1 — PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has confirmed that he will defend his position in the party’s central leadership election on May 24, citing the need for stability within the party and the Unity Government.

The Selangor Menteri Besar said strengthening PKR’s position in Selangor was crucial, as the state’s stability would have a broader impact nationwide.

“If Selangor is strong and united, then, God willing, other states will also be strong and united. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) stands with our full, undivided support.

“...with that in mind, I am confident that the Prime Minister should continue receiving the support of Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli as deputy president, and I will continue to stand as vice-president because we must be a strong and united voice to move forward,” he said.

He was speaking at the opening of the annual general meetings of the Selangor PKR divisions, as well as the women’s and youth wings here yesterday, officiated by Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were party deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli, and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also party Information chief.

Previously, Amirudin had said he would decide yesterday whether to contest the PKR deputy president position after meeting with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Rafizi urged party members to counter the opposition’s accusations against the government and ensure the smooth implementation of policies and initiatives.

He emphasised the need for PKR to be proactive by increasing digital content and reviving the party’s traditional strength in political rallies.

“Use the same spirit, energy, and expertise during this election period, and maintain that momentum by going to the ground. Return to the strategy that has always been our strength-ceramah-which has brought us to Putrajaya today.

“Why are weekly ceramah important? Because they generate digital content. If we want to create a wave, we have to hit the ground... so keep organising ceramah until the next general election,” he said. — Bernama