KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — No nation should dictate Malaysia’s policies-be it on trade, investment, or foreign relations-said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said Malaysia is an independent country and will decide what is in its best interest.

“As long as our economic engagements with other nations bring positive spillovers and benefit our people, we will continue them,” he said.

He made these remarks when asked by South China Morning Post managing editor, content, Yonden Lhatoo whether Malaysia would continue supporting its relationship with Hong Kong, given its exposure to the United States’ recent trade policy tensions.

“During our ASEAN chairmanship, we have consistently upheld our position of being non-aligned and neutral.

“Malaysia remains committed to honouring all its trade and economic commitments with Hong Kong. As long as Hong Kong continues to provide a platform for Malaysia to engage, particularly in trade and investment, we will maintain our strong relationship,” he said.

Similarly, Tengku Zafrul said ASEAN, as a bloc, stands firm on maintaining its independence.

“We have navigated geopolitical tensions in the past-through the Cold War, the first Donald Trump administration, and even the continued policies under former US President Joe Biden, some of which have become more stringent. We have always charted our own course,” he said.

He said Malaysia remains open to global trade.

“We are actively pursuing economic engagements across various regions, including renegotiating the Malaysia-European Union Free Trade Agreement, strengthening ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and advancing discussions on Malaysia’s potential membership in BRICS.

“Our approach is to maintain ASEAN’s centrality and enhance intra-ASEAN trade, ensuring our economic resilience amid external pressures,” he added. — Bernama