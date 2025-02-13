KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A total of 222 Bumiputera micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have benefited from the Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Programme (BEEP) under SME Corporation Malaysia with grant approvals totalling RM34.44 million, up to December 2024.

Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (MECD) stated in a written response uploaded on the Dewan Rakyat portal that the BEEP Plus programme in Sabah and Sarawak has benefited 163 micro-enterprises, with grant approvals totalling RM13.31 million.

Additionally, 850 Bumiputera youth entrepreneurs have received a total allocation of RM16.42 million under the Bumiputera Youth Entrepreneurial Seed Programme.

“A total of 83 Bumiputera companies have been approved for participation in the export market, with RM16.5 million allocated under the Business Export Programme.

“Meanwhile, 249 Bumiputera entrepreneurs under the Bumiputera Export Encouragement Programme have been approved for grants and loans, and have participated in export preparation training, with a total allocation of RM7.16 million,” the ministry said in response to Onn Abu Bakar’s (PH-Batu Pahat) inquiry about efforts to strengthen SMEs. — Bernama