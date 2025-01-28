KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — A 130kg reticulated python was captured by the Besut Civil Defence Force (APM) in Kampung Batu 13 last Saturday.

District APM Operations Officer Lt (PA) Mohd Fazli Mat Yusof said they received a report about the reptile’s presence at around 5.55pm and immediately deployed a team to the location, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

“The five-metre-long python was found behind a resident’s house, and it took us about 15 minutes to capture it.

“It is believed the snake came from a nearby oil palm plantation, attracted by the livestock in the area,” he said when met at the Besut District Civil Defence Force office in Jertih today.

According to him, this was the 19th reticulated python captured by his team this month.

The python was handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.