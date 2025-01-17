PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has turned to the Federal Court to challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision to reduce the bond payment owed by its former vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin from RM10 million to RM100,000 in a breach of party bond case.

PKR’s lawyer, Navpreet Singh, confirmed to Bernama, that the party submitted an application for leave to appeal the Court of Appeal’s decision last Jan 8 and the notice of motion had been served to Zuraida’s solicitors.

He said PKR is seeking to reinstate the original sum of RM10 million.

“A case management is scheduled on Feb 10 this year,” he said, adding that PKR has proposed 12 questions of law.

On Dec 11 last year, the appellate court three-man bench led by Judge Datuk See Mee Chun upheld the High Court’s ruling that Zuraida had breached the bond but reduced the quantum payment from RM10 million to RM100,000.

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur had ordered Zuraida, who is former Ampang Member of Parliament, to pay RM10 million on June 23, 2023, after ruling in favour of PKR in the lawsuit against her.

Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir found the bond to be a valid and binding contract.

In 2020, PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, on behalf of the party, initiated the suit, claiming Zuraida breached the bond she had signed.

The terms of the bond, among others required Zuraida to pay PKR RM10 million within seven days of winning an election on the PKR ticket, should she resign from the party, join another political party, or become an independent representative.

In her defence, Zuraida contended that she was forced to sign the bond with the party to be able to stand for election as a candidate in the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018. — Bernama