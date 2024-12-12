PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — Former PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says he will consult with the party’s lawyers to determine the next steps following the Court of Appeal’s decision to reduce the compensation payable by former PKR vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin from RM10 million to RM100,000 for breaching the party bond.

The Home Minister said that he would review the Court of Appeal’s judgment before deciding on further action.

“In terms of the facts of the case, the conviction (that Zuraida breached the bond terms) remains, which means PKR’s financial commitment charges were correct,” he said at a press conference after attending the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

He noted that the main difference in the Court of Appeal’s ruling was the significant reduction in the compensation amount compared to the RM10 million determined by the High Court.

“We have one more platform, which is the Federal Court (to file an appeal),” said Saifuddin, who is also the secretary-general of Pakatan Harapan.

Yesterday, it was reported that Zuraida was ordered to pay only RM100,000 to PKR, instead of the RM10 million previously decided by the High Court.

A three-judge panel comprising Court of Appeal judges Datuk See Mee Chun, Datuk Azman Abdullah, and Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid unanimously upheld the High Court’s finding that Zuraida had breached the party bond.

However, they deemed the RM10 million compensation amount to be unreasonable.

On Sept 28, 2020, Saifuddin Nasution, as PKR secretary-general at the time, filed a lawsuit on behalf of the party to claim RM10 million from Zuraida for allegedly breaching the bond terms.

The claim was based on allegations that Zuraida violated the bond she signed on April 25, 2018. — Bernama