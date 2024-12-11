KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Former PKR vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has been ordered to pay RM100,000 instead of RM10 million to the party for breaching a bond agreement.

A three-judge panel comprising Court of Appeal judges Datuk See Mee Chun, Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid made the unanimous decision, allowing part of the appeal filed by the former Ampang MP.

Harian Metro reported that Zuraida had appealed after the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 23 last year ordered her to pay RM10 million to PKR.

The High Court had ruled the bond was a valid and binding contract.

High Court Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir had stated in his judgment that Zuraida’s claim of being coerced into signing the bond was baseless.

“The defendant herself acknowledged that the plaintiff spent more than RM10 million on her candidacy,” the judge noted.

In 2020, PKR, through its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, initiated the lawsuit, alleging that Zuraida violated the terms of the bond she had signed with the party.

Zuraida, in her defence, claimed she was forced to sign the bond to become a candidate in the 14th General Election in 2018.