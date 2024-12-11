KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — A former minister in the 2018 Pakatan Harapan administration has confirmed that the decision to withdraw Malaysia’s application to review the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Pulau Batu Puteh was presented in a Cabinet meeting that year.

Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, who served as the housing and local government minister at the time, said the issue was brought up by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the meeting.

“I only know that he presented it, explaining the situation. Nobody contested, no one argued, so we took it as agreed,” she told the New Straits Times.

Zuraida added, “We didn’t say anything because at that time we had just joined the Cabinet, and we were still settling in.”

However, she could not confirm whether the matter was discussed before or after the High Commission of Singapore was informed of Dr Mahathir’s intentions at 9am, as detailed in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge report released last Thursday.

In a previous report yesterday, Dr Mahathir rejected the claim, insisting the move was a collective decision by his Cabinet at the time.

He said the matter was tabled for discussion, and no objections or disagreements were raised during the meeting.

Dr Mahathir has accused the government of using him as a scapegoat following the RCI’s recommendation for a criminal investigation into his actions in the case.

“I have been made a scapegoat to cover up the weaknesses and failures of others in this matter,” he said in a statement published by Malay Mail.

The RCI also found that solicitor general Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek had informed Singapore of Malaysia’s decision based on a letter from Dr Mahathir dated May 21, 2018.

The High Commission of Singapore was notified of Malaysia’s intentions on May 23 at 9am, which the RCI said occurred before the Cabinet meeting that week.

The sovereignty dispute over Pulau Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge arose after the ICJ awarded ownership of Pulau Batu Puteh to Singapore in 2008.

Malaysia had applied for a review of the ruling in 2017, citing new evidence, but the application was withdrawn in 2018 during Dr Mahathir’s administration.

The RCI recommended further scrutiny of the withdrawal process and whether due procedures were followed in the handling of the case.