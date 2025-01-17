ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 17 — The Johor state government is committed to the success of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) initiative, which is seen as a platform or gateway for investment in Southeast Asia.

State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han stated that efforts are being made through various official visits by the state government to foreign countries to promote JS-SEZ, with Qatar being the first recent destination.

He highlighted that countries targeted for investment attraction by the state government include Singapore, Japan, China, South Korea, and Middle Eastern nations.

“Our target is clear: we want to attract companies from this region first, as it is more realistic for them to expand their business more quickly here,” Lee said in a press conference after attending a meeting with investors here today.

Also present was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Lee emphasised that various JS-SEZ briefing programmes and forums would be held in collaboration with the state government, the federal government, and Singapore.

“These forums will be held in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, with other locations depending on investor interest. Through these forums, we will explain what we aim to achieve with JS-SEZ.

“We will discuss, among other things, the policies and incentives of JS-SEZ. We will also promote and introduce local companies or industrial park operators to potential investors,” he said.

Lee expressed confidence that the state would continue to record positive investment performance this year, following Johor’s achievement of RM19 billion in investment by the third quarter of last year.

He said this confidence was based on various efforts being made, including initiatives such as JS-SEZ.

The meeting also emphasised incentives for the Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ) and the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC) Special Zone. — Bernama