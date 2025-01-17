LONDON, Jan 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday held one-on-one business meetings with several leading companies during his visit to the United Kingdom.

One of the meetings was with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) which was led by its chief executive officer Bill Winters.

According to Malaysian officials, SCB is exploring collaboration with the Malaysian and Singapore governments to facilitate global business entry into the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Anwar also met officials from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Raw Energy and Yondr, which has an ongoing project at Sedenak Tech Park, Johor.

Present were Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Earlier, the prime minister attended a roundtable meeting with captains of industry in the United Kingdom, joined by 53 leading industry players from 30 companies and organisations.

Among them were from Airbus UK, GKN Aerospace, British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce, Shell and BAE System. — Bernama