LONDON, Jan 16 — Malaysia as the chair of Asean in 2025 is committed to fostering even closer integration within Asean, deepening trade, economic and energy integration within the region and with the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said a prime example is the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which is set to unlock the Johor region’s talent potential while leveraging its proximity to Singapore to attract investments and create high-value economic opportunities.

On January 7, 2025, Singapore and Putrajaya exchanged an agreement on the JS-SEZ. It is a unique initiative where two countries work together to help promote both nations and attract investments.

“Likewise, we will prioritise enhancing regional energy cooperation through the Asean Power Grid, a critical initiative for advancing the region’s energy transition,” he said at the InvestMalaysia programme in London, United Kingdom (UK) today.

Anwar reiterated that key steps include integrating Thai and Lao energy grids into the broader Asean network and exporting Sarawak’s hydroelectric power to Singapore.

These efforts mark a significant stride towards strengthening energy security and accelerating clean energy transition in the Global South.

He said Malaysia would also ensure that Asean remains a neutral platform for dialogue and cooperation in the Asia Pacific.

Anwar lauded the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which unlocks access to key markets for Malaysian exports such as palm oil, rubber, and timber.

“At the same time, we are eager to explore partnerships with other economies in the Global South, including Brics nations, to open new channels of commerce,” he said. — Bernama