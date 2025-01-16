KUCHING. Jan 16 — A former chief executive officer (CEO) of a media company and a managing director of a supplier company were remanded by the Magistrates’ Court here today to assist with money laundering investigations.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan and Ling Hui Chuan ordered the male ex-CEO, 53, and the female managing director, 62, for two days from January 16-17.

This follows a remand application by the police to assist with investigations under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, Section 409 of the Penal Code, Section 420 of the Penal Code, Section 403 of the Penal Code, and Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Police escort the managing director accompanied by Shankar January 16, 2025. — The Borneo Post pic

The ex-CEO was represented by counsel Roger Chin, while the managing director was represented by Datuk Shankar Ram Asnani.

It is understood that both suspects were arrested under Op Ragada.

Both suspects will be brought to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow night.

On January 11, a senior executive of a Sarawak broadcasting company and another woman were also remanded by the Kuching Court. — The Borneo Post