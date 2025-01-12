KUCHING, Jan 12 — Sarawak Media Group (SMG), the parent company of TV Sarawak (TVS), issued a statement yesterday, clarifying that the recent remand of one of its senior executives is related to a personal matter and not connected to the company’s operations.

The statement, posted on TVS’s official Facebook page, emphasised that business operations will continue as usual.

“Our business operations will continue as usual, and we encourage inquiries or requests for clarification on this matter be directed through our official communication channels to ensure accurate and reliable information,” it said.

SMG emphasised that the dissemination of any false information or baseless allegations may cause unwarranted harm to the company’s reputation.

As such, the group warned that any such actions would be taken seriously, and SMG reserves all rights to protect its reputation and take appropriate action.

“Sarawak Media Group/TVS is committed to maintaining the integrity and trust of our stakeholders and the public. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as appropriate,” it added.

In addition, SMG reiterated its commitment to fairness and announced that it would fully cooperate with relevant authorities as required.

In a statement last night, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said four men and one woman aged between 20 and 60, were detained at several locations, including in Penang and Sarawak on suspicion of being involved in a money laundering case.

He said the arrests were carried out by the Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team (Amla) of Bukit Aman under Op Ragada after receiving intelligence regarding suspicious transactions involving several bank accounts between 2017 and September 2024.

The senior executive along with a woman was remanded by the Kuching Court this morning to facilitate investigations on suspected money laundering.

It was learnt both suspects will be brought to Kuala Lumpur for the investigations. — The Borneo Post