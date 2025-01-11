KUCHING, Jan 11 — A senior executive of a Sarawak broadcasting company, alongside a woman, were remanded by the Kuching Court today to facilitate investigations on suspected money laundering.

Magistrate Heng Yi Min ordered the two, aged 62 and 60, be remanded for two days starting January 11 to January 12.

This follows a remand application done by the police to facilitate investigations under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, Section 409 of the Penal Code, Section 420 of the Penal Code, Section 403 of the Penal Code, and Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Both suspects were represented by counsel Datuk Shankar Ram Asnani.

It was learnt both suspects will be brought to Kuala Lumpur for the investigations.

The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on a money laundering syndicate, as revealed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

In a statement on Friday, Razarudin confirmed the detainment of five individuals, aged between 20 and 60, at various locations including Penang and Sarawak.

The group, comprising four men and one woman, is suspected of being involved in laundering over RM17.4 million through illicit means.

“Police seized, froze and confiscated vehicles, bank accounts, and documents valued at RM17,434,217 during the operation under Op Ragada.

“The modus operandi involved money laundering via suspicious financial transactions and offences such as criminal breach of trust, tender fraud, and self-awarding of contracts,” he said.

The senior executive was apprehended at approximately 2pm yesterday in Kuching by officers from Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

Clad in a black cap and face mask, he was escorted into his office to facilitate a search operation that lasted an hour, concluding at 3.15pm. — The Borneo Post