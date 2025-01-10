KUALA LUMPUR, 10 Jan — Police have arrested five individuals, including a senior executive of a local broadcasting company, on suspicion of being involved in a money laundering case.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the four men and one woman aged between 20 and 60, were detained at several locations, including in Penang and Sarawak.

He said the arrests were carried out by the Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team (AMLA) of Bukit Aman under Op Ragada after receiving intelligence regarding suspicious transactions involving several bank accounts between 2017 and September 2024.

“Police also seized, froze, and confiscated vehicles, bank accounts, and documents, with a total value amounting to RM17,434,217.

“The modus operandi involved criminal money laundering activities through suspicious financial transactions and offences such as criminal breach of trust, tender fraud, and awarding tenders to oneself or family members,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Razarudin said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, Section 409 of the Penal Code, Section 420 of the Penal Code, Section 403 of the Penal Code, and Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak earlier today, a police team from Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department arrested a senior management executive of a local television station.

The executive, in his 60s, was seen wearing a black cap and a face mask.

He was escorted by police into the television station at around 2pm, before being brought out about an hour later.

It was later revealed that the executive had recently returned from performing umrah. — Bernama