SHAH ALAM, Jan 11 — The state government is in discussions with the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) concessionaire to sponsor new grave enclosures and tombstones, following the relocation of 90 burial plots from the Selat Klang Muslim cemetery near here, yesterday.

Selangor Islamic Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman, Dr. Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said the initiative was out of concern for the deceased’s next of kin, as some of the structures were damaged during the relocation process.

“We are negotiating with ECRL to sponsor the construction of new grave enclosures and tombstones to facilitate visits from family members,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Yesterday, Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, announced that 90 burial plots in the path of the ECRL project have been successfully relocated in stages, starting on Monday, under the Muslim Cemetery Relocation Action Plan.

Dr. Mohammad Fahmi explained that the excavation and relocation were conducted in accordance with standard operating procedures, in collaboration with the Health Ministry and the police Forensic Department, which performed DNA tests to ensure the bodies were accurately reburied.

“We received feedback from some relatives who were dissatisfied because they were not allowed to witness the process.

“However, it is important to note that some of the remains involved people who had died due to Covid-19, so for safety and other reasons, we had to take the necessary precautions,” he added.

The ECRL route in Selangor spans 90.72 kilometres through the districts of Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, and Klang. — Bernama