KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The highly anticipated Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Track Rail Project (Gemas-JB EDTP) is on track for completion by the third quarter of this year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the project, once completed, would facilitate trade services between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, positioning it as a key catalyst for enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth in the region.

“Hopefully by the third quarter (of this year) we will see trade running from Kuala Lumpur all the way to Johor Bahru,” he said at a forum held in conjunction with CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s 17th Annual Malaysia Corporate Day here today.

He expressed confidence that the timely completion of such infrastructure projects would boost Malaysia’s economic development, strengthen its position as a regional economic hub, attract investment, and enhance overall economic resilience.

On the same note, he said that two major projects are expected to be completed by 2026: the Bukit Chagar RTS station, an elevated terminal station currently under construction in Johor Bahru, and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, which will connect Klang Valley to the East Coast.

“We hope that some of these major infrastructure projects can be completed on schedule this year. Such developments will undoubtedly support broader economic objectives,” he added.

The Gemas-JB EDTP is a 192-kilometre electric train service project covering four major districts in Johor namely Segamat, Kluang, Kulai and Johor Bahru.

It will reduce travel time from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur to four and a half hours from the previous seven hours. — Bernama