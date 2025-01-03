KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) and China Communications Construction ECRL (CCCECRL) December 19 signed a joint-venture agreement to oversee the operations of the 665km East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).
Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the newly formed partnership will establish a new operating company with both parties holding equal stakes and responsibility for operational risks including financial deficits.
The link, which has been touted as a “game-changer” that would boost economic growth, especially for the east coast states, will connect Kota Baru to Port Klang on the west coast.
What’s the status of the project?
The rail link is now approximately 76 per cent complete, according to the Transport Ministry, and Loke has said the ECRL should begin operating by January 2027.
What are the stations?
MRL said there will be a total of 20 stations, comprising 10 passenger only stations and 10 passenger & freight stations
They are shown in this map:
- SECTION A (Kota Baru - Dungun)
- Kota Bharu
- Pasir Puteh
- Terengganu
- Jerteh
- Bandar Permaisuri
- Kuala Terengganu
- Dungun
- SECTION B (Dungun-Mentakab)
- Terengganu
- Kemasik
- Chukai
- Pahang
- Cherating
- Kuantan Port City
- KotaSAS
- Paya Besar
- Maran
- SECTION C (Mentakab-Port Klang)
- Temerloh [KTMB interchange]
- Bentong
- Selangor
- Terminal Bersepadu Gombak [LRT interchange]
- Bandar Serendah [KTMB interchange]
- Puncak Alam
- Kapar
- Jalan Kastam (Port Klang) [KTMB interchange]
- Northport
- Westport
MRL said the aim is to have four interchange stations connecting users to KTMB and LRT services.
What trains will be used?
At the announcement of the JV agreement, Loke unveiled the design of the new Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains, courtesy of Chinese company CRRC Dalian.
The six-car EMU trains are designed to carry up to 430 passengers and come equipped with facilities for persons with disabilities.
Eleven sets of these EMU trains have been allocated by CRRC Dalian, with the first set expected to arrive by the end of 2025, according to the minister.
The trains can travel up to 160km per hour, making a trip from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru in around four hours.
Driving there, the most popular mode of travelling to the east coast at the moment, would take up to six or seven hours.
How to buy tickets?
Probably at the designated stations. It’s unclear if the tickets will be available through any online platforms, but it’s possible.
Why is this project important?
While the ECRL was designed to cut short travel time, the project’s primary purpose and main source of revenue will actually come from freight transport.
Loke said the link is meant to nudge a shift towards rail use for cargo transportation from road, which the unity government has described as an “important policy”.
The ECRL is expected to save freight transportation costs, while being environmentally friendly as well as improve road safety.
The Najib administration, which initiated the project, said the ECRL can be a catalyst for economic growth in the states of Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan.
These states are currently far behind most industrialised west coast cities.