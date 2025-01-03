KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) and China Communications Construction ECRL (CCCECRL) December 19 signed a joint-venture agreement to oversee the operations of the 665km East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the newly formed partnership will establish a new operating company with both parties holding equal stakes and responsibility for operational risks including financial deficits.

The link, which has been touted as a “game-changer” that would boost economic growth, especially for the east coast states, will connect Kota Baru to Port Klang on the west coast.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke delivers his speech during the ECRL operation agreement signing ceremony and the launch of the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train design and ECRL logo at Zenith Hotel in Putrajaya December 18, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

What’s the status of the project?

The rail link is now approximately 76 per cent complete, according to the Transport Ministry, and Loke has said the ECRL should begin operating by January 2027.

What are the stations?

MRL said there will be a total of 20 stations, comprising 10 passenger only stations and 10 passenger & freight stations

They are shown in this map:

SECTION A (Kota Baru - Dungun) Kelantan Kota Bharu Pasir Puteh Terengganu Jerteh Bandar Permaisuri Kuala Terengganu Dungun

SECTION B (Dungun-Mentakab) Terengganu Kemasik Chukai Pahang Cherating Kuantan Port City KotaSAS Paya Besar Maran

SECTION C (Mentakab-Port Klang) Pahang Temerloh [KTMB interchange] Bentong Selangor Terminal Bersepadu Gombak [LRT interchange] Bandar Serendah [KTMB interchange] Puncak Alam Kapar Jalan Kastam (Port Klang) [KTMB interchange] Northport Westport



MRL said the aim is to have four interchange stations connecting users to KTMB and LRT services.

The Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train design and ECRL logo are pictured at Zenith Hotel in Putrajaya December 18, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

What trains will be used?

At the announcement of the JV agreement, Loke unveiled the design of the new Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains, courtesy of Chinese company CRRC Dalian.

The six-car EMU trains are designed to carry up to 430 passengers and come equipped with facilities for persons with disabilities.

Eleven sets of these EMU trains have been allocated by CRRC Dalian, with the first set expected to arrive by the end of 2025, according to the minister.

The trains can travel up to 160km per hour, making a trip from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru in around four hours.

Driving there, the most popular mode of travelling to the east coast at the moment, would take up to six or seven hours.

How to buy tickets?

Probably at the designated stations. It’s unclear if the tickets will be available through any online platforms, but it’s possible.

A general view of the tunnel which can be seen during the ECRL Gombak Tunnel breakthrough ceremony in Gombak October 29, 2024. While the ECRL was designed to cut short travel time, the project’s primary purpose and main source of revenue will actually come from freight transport. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Why is this project important?

While the ECRL was designed to cut short travel time, the project’s primary purpose and main source of revenue will actually come from freight transport.

Loke said the link is meant to nudge a shift towards rail use for cargo transportation from road, which the unity government has described as an “important policy”.

The ECRL is expected to save freight transportation costs, while being environmentally friendly as well as improve road safety.

The Najib administration, which initiated the project, said the ECRL can be a catalyst for economic growth in the states of Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan.

These states are currently far behind most industrialised west coast cities.