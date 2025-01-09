JOHOR BARU, Dec 9 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will introduce a centralised system to streamline the admission process for international students in Malaysia, Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said.

He said this initiative, part of the ministry’s broader Higher Education Transformation Agenda, aims to ensure the authenticity and equivalence of certificates submitted by applicants to meet the entry requirements of Malaysian Higher Education Institutions (IPTs).

“This centralisation effort is one of 10 key areas outlined under the transformation agenda this year,” he said.

Zambry added that a dedicated committee has already been established, with preliminary discussions underway to determine the most effective methods for implementing the system.

“The centralised system will utilise advanced algorithms and blockchain technology, enabling instant verification of qualifications and certificates submitted by international students.

“We will also collaborate with the respective countries of these applicants to ensure a smooth and secure admission process,” he told a press conference following his 2025 New Year Address at Dewan Sultan Iskandar, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Skudai, here today.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, MOHE Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang, and UTM Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohd Shafry Salim were also present.

Zambry said while the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) currently oversees international student admissions, the process is lengthy and needs improvement.

“Our priority is to ensure that all international students entering Malaysia possess verified and legitimate qualifications. This measure is vital to uphold the credibility of not only Malaysia’s education system but also the global education community,” he said.

In addition, Zambry highlighted nine other key initiatives under the ministry’s ihigher education transformation agenda aimed at improving various aspects of Malaysia’s higher education sector.

These include reviewing promotion criteria within the ministry, academic promotions in IPTs, freedom of expression in universities under Act 605, and revisiting the Private Higher Education Institutions Act (Act 555). There are also plans to amend Act 550 to better support polytechnics and community colleges.

Other initiatives include establishing Research, Development, Innovation, Commercialisation, and National Economy (RDICE) units at each IPT, addressing academic staff workload, and evaluating IPTs under state governments. Zambry also emphasised restructuring Education Malaysia (EM) offices worldwide to enhance operations.

He also announced seven focus areas for the 2025 roadmap, in line with the Higher Education Blueprint 2025–2035.

Five focus areas from last year are carried over: Talent Development, Academic and Campus Excellence, Knowledge Transfer and Sharing, Internationalisation of Higher Education, and Governance and Leadership.

Two new areas have been added: Financial Sustainability of IPTs and Infrastructure, Digitalisation, and Campus Well-being. — Bernama