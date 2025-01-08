KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has reminded employers to submit outstanding Monthly Tax Deduction (PCB) data and payments for the current and previous tax periods by January 15.

This deadline marks the transition to the new e-PCB Plus system, which will replace the existing e-PCB, e-Data PCB, and e-CP39 platforms under the MyTax portal.

“From January 15, 2025, the current PCB systems will become read-only, with their calculation, data entry, and payment functions permanently disabled,” LHDN said in a statement.

Failure to comply with the January 15 deadline may result in administrative delays or penalties, the board said to underscore the importance of prompt action.

Employers who have not registered roles in the new e-PCB Plus system should also do so immediately to ensure a smooth transition and avoid disruptions, it added.

The transition began with Phase 1 on September 24, 2024, allowing employers to register representatives and administrators through MyTax and e-PCB Plus.

LHDN said the full launch of the e-PCB Plus system will be announced soon.