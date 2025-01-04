KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate a tanker lorry tyre believed to have caused a tragic accident near the Ayer Keroh toll junction on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) on December 23.

The crash, one of the deadliest in Malaysia this year, claimed seven lives, including five members of a family, and injured 33 others.

The incident involved a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah confirmed to Harian Metro today that the tyre was not found at the scene.

“Police and PLUS Malaysia Berhad are working to trace the tyre,” he said.

“Initial investigations did not reveal its whereabouts until dashboard footage from a witness’s car surfaced online.”

The lorry driver also confirmed that the tyre had detached and was on the road at the time of the crash, Ashari added.

Meanwhile, Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman said the agency has completed its investigation into the vehicles involved but could not examine the missing tyre.

He added that the findings have been submitted to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros).