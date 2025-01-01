GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 — Penang will see 10 new appointments in the councillor line-up for both the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) this year.

Penang Local Government Committee chairman, Jason H’ng Mooi Lye, said that out of the 10 new councillors, five are completely new to the role, while the other five have previously held councillor positions.

A total of 24 councillors will be sworn in under MBPP and MBSP respectively this Friday, bringing the total number of councillors for both councils to 48.

H’ng explained that MBPP will have four new councillors, two of whom are from DAP, including Nurhidayah Che Rose, who had previously served as a councillor for MBSP.

The other new appointees in MBPP are Lee Wei Seang (DAP), T. Visvenathan (DAP), and Shahul Hameed MK Mohamed Ishack (PKR).

“There are six new faces under MBSP, five from PKR and one from Amanah,” he added.

MBSP new councillors:

Lim Eng Nam (PKR)

Azman Rahim (PKR)

Yeoh Kim Kim (PKR)

Mohamad Aisamuddin Mohamad Kaman (PKR)

Zulkifli Md Yusop (PKR)

Zulkiply Ishak (Amanah)

In terms of party representation, MBPP will have 10 councillors from DAP, eight from PKR, four from Amanah, one from Barisan Nasional (BN), and one from NGOs.

MBSP will have 10 councillors from DAP, nine from PKR, two from Amanah, two from BN, and one from NGOs.

H’ng also announced the party vice presidents for each council: Tan Soo Siang for DAP, R. Hari Krishnan for PKR, and Muhamad Khairul Mohd Ali for Amanah in MBPP.

In MBSP, the DAP vice president is Cheen Goon Hooi, PKR’s vice-president is Zainuddin Mohamed, Amanah’s vice president is Mohd Suzuki Ahmad, and BN’s vice president is Datuk Mohd Noor Ahmad.

The MBSP councillors will be sworn in at 9am this Friday, while the MBPP councillors will take their oath at 3pm on the same day.





