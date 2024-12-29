KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has reaffirmed his commitment to fostering racial and religious harmony in Malaysia, following criticism of his ministry’s Christmas celebration.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nga wrote, “I am a minister for all Malaysians regardless of race and religion. I will continue to promote racial and religious harmony.

“I will continue to defend our fundamental liberty enshrined in the FC (Federal Constitution) and never succumb to threats by extremists,” he added, tagging his post with #AnakKelate and #MalaysiaMADANI.

According to earlier reports, Nga had addressed concerns raised by PAS regarding the participation of Muslim staff in the Christmas event, asserting that the ministry celebrates all major festivals, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali and Chinese New Year.

“We will not succumb to bigotry or extremism but will continue to honour and respect our multicultural society,” Nga was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan acknowledged the significance of Christian holidays as part of Malaysia’s cultural fabric in his Christmas message.

However, PAS Youth vice-chief Hanif Jamaluddin criticised the ministry’s Christmas celebration on Wednesday, claiming that Muslim participation in such events contradicted Islamic teachings.