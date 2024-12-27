IPOH, Dec 27 — The recent Christmas celebration organised by the Housing and Local Government Ministry underscores the strength and uniqueness of Malaysia’s multicultural society, Minister Nga Kor Ming said in response to criticism from PAS.

According to The Star, Nga addressed claims by the Islamist party that the involvement of Muslim staff in the event was inappropriate. He clarified that the ministry celebrates all major festivals, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali, Christmas, and Chinese New Year.

“I urge certain political parties to (turn away from) from divisive actions,” he was quoted as saying, after launching the ministry’s “Sentuhan Kejayaan” programme at the Tambun parliamentary service centre in Meru Raya here on today.

“Next month, we will celebrate Chinese New Year. All festive seasons are welcomed and celebrated in harmony.

“We will not succumb to bigotry or extremism but will continue to honour and respect our multicultural society,” he told The Star.

Nga explained that the viral video of ministry staff singing Christmas songs featured many officers from Sabah and Sarawak, particularly those of Kadazan Dusun descent, reflecting mutual respect and harmony.

He urged PAS to refrain from exploiting religion and instead focus on fostering unity. Nga also noted that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has emphasised cultural diversity as a source of Malaysia’s strength.

“Unity in diversity is our way of life. When we host Hari Raya celebrations, we invite everyone, including PAS leaders, and hope they will join us in harmony,” he was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan acknowledged the importance of Christian holidays as part of Malaysia’s cultural fabric in his Christmas message. That same day, Nga shared a video showing ministry staff singing Christmas carols in the main lobby.

However, on Wednesday, PAS Youth vice-chief Hanif Jamaluddin criticised the ministry’s Christmas celebration, citing the participation of Muslim staff. He argued that Nga should recognise that Muslims are prohibited from directly engaging in events that contradict Islamic teachings.