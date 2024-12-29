KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — PAS today announced its intention to take legal action against Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, for spreading baseless accusations and malicious defamation.

This follows claims by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan that the minister accused the party of being “deviant”, “spreading deviant teachings”, “exploiting religion”, “disrupting social harmony”, and “blocking Christmas celebrations.”

In a statement posted on Facebook today, Takiyuddin said Nga’s outburst came after Deputy PAS youth chief Hanif Jamaluddin raised concerns over the presence of Muslims at a recent Christmas event organised by the ministry.

Hanif questioned the ministry’s sensitivity to the issue and referenced the National Fatwa Council’s 2005 guidelines on Muslim participation in religious celebrations of non-Muslim faiths.

Takiyuddin stated that the questions and concerns raised by Hanif were valid and should have been addressed carefully and transparently.

However, he claimed that instead of clarifying the situation, the ministry appeared to dismiss the issue entirely.

“History has shown that since the country’s independence, government ministries and agencies have never openly organised religious celebrations other than Islamic ones at government premises, let alone involve Muslim officials and staff in such events,” he said in the statement.

PAS also added that it will hold the DAP leader responsible for any potential unrest caused by his reckless comments, warning that they could “revive dark chapters in the country’s history that will benefit no one”.

“Despite his talk of harmony, unity, and mutual respect, Nga has openly violated and challenged not only the authority of the religious bodies in the country but also interfered directly in Islamic affairs,” he added.

Takiyuddin also emphasised that PAS has long observed the practice of offering festive greetings for various religious and cultural celebrations in the country, including Christmas, Buddhism, and Hinduism, as a sign of respect and acceptance of the country’s diversity.

“He falsely accused PAS of ‘blocking Christmas celebrations’ and labelled the party’s Christmas greetings as ‘the height of hypocrisy’ without offering any evidence or justification to support his claims.

“These greetings have been published by various media outlets in the country without issue, just as they publish greetings from other leaders or parties,” Takiyuddin stated.

“As civilised people, we should welcome kind greetings on special occasions by acknowledging them with a simple ‘thank you’ as a reflection of our own good manners, rather than questioning the sincerity or intentions of the greeters, let alone defaming them. This is not the time to cultivate hatred, sow discord, or spread falsehoods, as Nga has done.”

Takiyuddin further urged the ministry and other parties to be more sensitive and careful in handling matters involving religious laws, especially during festive celebrations.

“Careless or insensitive attitudes can lead to negative consequences, not only for Muslims but also for inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations,” he said.

He added that the issue should have ended there, but unfortunately, “the minister’s uncontrolled emotional outburst has worsened the situation, causing unnecessary tension and polemics in society”.