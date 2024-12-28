KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has advised parents to closely monitor their children’s social media activities to safeguard them from paedophiles.

Razarudin said sexual predators often use grooming tactics to approach children, including offering gifts to gain their trust.

“The Sexual, Women, and Child Investigations Division (D11) has detected teenagers trying to sell provocative images of themselves via social media,” he told Utusan Malaysia.

He emphasised the importance of vigilance, urging parents to check their children’s social media content and the identities of their virtual friends.

Earlier this week, police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) conducted “Op Pedo Bersepadu PDRM-MCMC,” targeting individuals involved in possessing and distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The operation, which spanned six states — Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Terengganu, Penang and Perak — resulted in 13 arrests and the confiscation of 40,000 CSAM items from various devices, including computers, phones and external hard disks.

The New Straits Times (NST) recently reported on the widespread sale of Malaysian-made explicit content, including CSAM, on social media and messaging platforms.

Bukit Aman’s D11 Principal Assistant Director Senior Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan said access to pornography had emboldened some predators to the point of attempting child abductions.

“Easy access to pornographic content has led to severe addiction, with children, some as young as primary school pupils, becoming involved in creating and profiting from CSAM content,” Siti Kamsiah noted.

The FBI had informed the NST about the use of advanced encryption by cybercriminals trafficking in CSAM to evade detection.

Malaysia has partnered with the FBI and other international entities to coordinate operations aimed at dismantling high-impact targets.

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).



