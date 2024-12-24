PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The Madani government will continue to fully support efforts to safeguard the safety and well-being of children and will not tolerate any crimes that threaten their future, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In this regard, Fahmi reiterated the Communication Ministry’s call for all online platform providers to be more proactive in blocking immoral and illegal activities.

He also urged parents to play an active role in monitoring their children’s use of social media, especially those who are underage, to ensure their safety.

“Let us all work together to protect the younger generation from all forms of threats and exploitation,” he said in a statement today.

Fahmi further commended the Royal Malaysia Police, particularly the Sexual, Women, and Children Investigation Division (D11), as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, for the implementation of the Op Pedo joint operation, which targeted online sexual offenders against children.

He said this firm action demonstrated the authorities’ commitment to eradicating sexual crimes against children, including those committed online.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that 13 local men, including an elderly individual, were arrested in raids across six states on suspicion of committing online sexual offences involving Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Examinations of devices used by the suspects, aged between 20 and 74, uncovered approximately 40,000 CSAM and pornographic materials. — Bernama