JOHOR BARU, Dec 25 — Six men suspected of being involved in paedophilia have been arrested in Johor under under the secret operation named Ops Mega Pedo yesterday.

The sting, led by Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women, and Child Investigation Division, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, focused on suspects allegedly in possession of explicit material, including child sexual abuse stored on their electronic devices, New Straits Times reported last night.

Four arrests were made in Taman Bukit Indah, Taman Skudai Baru, and Bukit Senyum in Iskandar Puteri, while two others were apprehended in Tangkak and Batu Pahat.

The suspects were an e-hailing driver aged 20, a farmer aged 23, a tour operator from Singapore aged 33, a videographer aged 36, a restaurant helper aged 39, and a tailor aged 74.

Over 10,000 explicit videos, images, and child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) were seized during the raids, along with seven desktops, a laptop, 11 smartphones, modems, routers, a hard drive, and a DVD.

The operation was made possible through MCMC’s identification of Internet Protocol addresses linked to the suspects’ devices.

Several undercover police officers were sent to targeted premises ahead of the raids to alert the raiding party when the suspects were spotted there so they could be caught red-handed and prevent information leak to pornography network subscribers to destroy any evidence.

All the suspects are currently in police custody for between three and four days for investigation.



