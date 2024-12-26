KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The government’s move to licence social media services to overcome various problems on the internet, including digital predation on children is apt, said Bukit Bendera Member of Parliament Syerleena Abdul Rashid.

She said the implementation of the integrated operation “Op Pedo” by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) revealed a worrying reality in the community.

“The internet, once celebrated as a vast repository of limitless knowledge, has become a dark and perilous space for those who seek to exploit children. From predators hiding behind anonymous profiles to harmful content masquerading as entertainment, children are increasingly exposed to dangers that threaten their safety and well-being.

“Social media platforms, gaming communities, and even educational applications have turned into gateways for cyberbullying, grooming, and exposure to disturbing material,” she said in a statement today.

Syerleena emphasised that the lack of accountability in the digital space has allowed these dangers to proliferate unchecked, underscoring the urgent need for clear regulations to enhance the protection and safety of children.

As such, she urged the government to implement strict regulations requiring social media companies to prioritise user safety and actively prevent the dissemination of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

“We must push for immediate and comprehensive reforms to ensure these platforms are held accountable for the content they host.

“We call on all Malaysians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online activity involving CSAM to the authorities. Protecting children is not just a collective responsibility; it is a moral imperative that demands immediate and decisive action,” she said.

Previously, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was reported as saying that the government remained steadfast in adopting a regulatory framework or licensing system for social media and Internet messaging services, effective January 1 next year.

On July 27, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced that all social media and Internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for an Application Service Provision Class License under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) starting January 1, 2025.

Failure to obtain a license after this date will constitute an offence, and appropriate legal action may be taken under Act 588. — Bernama