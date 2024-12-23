ALOR GAJAH, Dec 23 — The Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court has set January 23 for the next mention of the case involving a man charged with the murder of female teacher Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi in December last year.

Magistrate Dr. Teoh Shu Yee fixed the date to discuss transferring the case to the Melaka High Court, following a report from prosecuting officer Insp Noor Hidayu Abd Latif, who confirmed they had received DNA and autopsy reports related to the murder.

The media had earlier reported that Mohd Fadzly Ariffadzilah, a former teacher, was charged with Istiqomah’s murder under Section 302 on August 19.

The defendant, Mohd Fadzly, 36, acknowledged the charge, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

He is accused of murdering Istiqomah, whose decapitated body was found by the roadside at Kampung Tanjung Rimau Luar, Pulau Sebang, between December 26 and 31, 2023.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or imprisonment for 30 to 40 years, along with at least 12 strokes of the cane. — Bernama