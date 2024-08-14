KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — On Monday, the police finally identified the decapitated body of a woman found in a drain near Alor Gajah, Melaka on December 31 last year.

The victim was named as 33-year-old primary school teacher and mother of three Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi.

What’s the latest on the case? A married couple aged 36 and 37 was arrested in Perak prior to the discovery of the victim’s decapitated body parts — namely the head and finger bones — about six kilometres from where the body was found. The police are still looking for the victim’s other body parts.

DNA test results for the head and fingers are expected by next week.

The male suspect will be remanded until August 19, but his wife has been released on police bail on August 12 after being remanded for a week.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty.

The same section also provides as an alternative jail between 30 and 40 years, and whipping of not less than 20 strokes if not sentenced to death.

The decapitated body of a woman, believed murdered and stuffed in a garbage bin, was found in a drain along the Alor Gajah-Tampin trunk road, near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, at about 2pm on December 31, 2023. — Picture from social media

Here is the chronology of events so far:

Dec 26, 2023 — Istiqomah failed to return home after leaving for work in Sekolah Kebangsaan Kota Masai 3 in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Dec 27 — The family lodged a police report regarding the disappearance of Istiqomah at 12.36am. The car driven by Istiqomah was found in the car park of a supermarket, near Kota Masai, Johor Baru. Surveillance footage showed an unidentified man exiting from the vehicle.

Dec 31 — The decapitated body of a woman, believed murdered, was found stuffed in a garbage bin in a drain along the Alor Gajah—Tampin trunk road, near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang, at about 2pm. The body was found about 100 metres from an empty house. The victim was not identified at that time.

Jan 6, 2024 — Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Arshad Abu said that both the victim’s hands and feet had been chopped off. However, the missing body parts were not found in the area.

Aug 2 — The DNA test of Istiqomah’s mother was taken by the Data Bank/DNA (D13) of the Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman.

Aug 5 — The Special Investigation Division (D9) of the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in collaboration with the Johor CID and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Alor Gajah district police headquarters, arrested a married couple in Perak suspected of involvement with the crime.

Aug 6 — The Magistrates’ Court in Alor Gajah allowed the remand order application for seven days against the couple. The interrogation of the two individuals led to the discovery of other parts of the victim’s body, namely the finger bones and the head, about six kilometres from the first place where the victim’s body was found.

Aug 12 — Ashari confirmed that the headless body belonged to Istiqomah. The Magistrates’ Court allowed the application to extend the remand order on the male suspect for another seven days.

News about the disappearance of Istiqomah emerged in June after her brother made an impassioned plea on social media for information on her whereabouts.

Who was the male suspect arrested?

According to Ashari, the prime suspect in the murder was her ex-classmate.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man is involved in foreign exchange trading, and is believed to have had dealings with Istiqomah.

The police also previously said that Istiqomah's three children were believed to be acquainted with the male suspect and his wife.

Istiqomah’s husband Mohd Yusof Mokhtar, 35, has rejected rumours that the suspect was her former boyfriend.

He also speculated that his wife’s murder could have been a robbery gone awry, pointing to marks on his wife’s hand.

File picture of Mohd Yusof Mokhtar, 35, and his late wife Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi with their children. — Picture from social media

What is going to happen to her children?

Istiqomah is survived by three children aged nine, six, and four. They are currently under the care of their grandparents.

Johor women, family and community development committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail said the state government is offering counselling services to the family. She was quoted as saying:

“Our main concern is that the children have access to mobile phones and they might stumble upon distressing news about their mother. We do not know how they will take it.”

Johor education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin also said the state Education Department has been directed to pay close attention to the children’s progress at school and assist them when needed:

“We do not want the children to be affected by the news around them, so we have requested a school counsellor to watch over them. We are also sorting out the insurance process with the Education Ministry.”

Yusof said his family has been traumatised after reading the fake news and speculations about the case and his late wife’s relationship with the male suspect.