MIRI, Dec 23 — Continuous rain in Beluru has led to rising water levels in several low-lying areas and has also caused a landslide in the district.

According to Marudi Civil Defence Force officer Mirwan Shah Masri, incessant rain on Dec 21 and Dec 22 led to a landslide at Rumah Merenggai Choi in Sungai Laong Bakong.

“The rain caused a landslide in the hilly area behind the longhouse around 10pm, blocking the drains near the longhouse,” said Mirwan in a statement.

The longhouse, which has 18 doors, was home to 57 residents at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Mirwan said the persistent rain over the two days saw nine longhouses and four primary schools experiencing rising water levels.

The affected longhouses are namely Rumah Adin, Sungai Kelabit; Rumah Sulutan Anai, Sungai Seputi Bok Bakong; Rumah Janggu, Sungai Seputi Bok; Rumah Sofia, Sungai Kelabit Baruh; Rumah William, Saba Sungai Beluru; Rumah Lua Anak Jadot, Sungai Bakas; Rumah Bantan, Sungai Sebindang and Rumah Nazareth, Rantau Segawa, affecting a total of 1,094 residents.

He said the water rose as high as four feet at Rumah Adin and between one and three feet at other longhouses.

The four affected primary schools are SK Sungai Kelabit, SK Sungai Bakas, SK Sungai Seputi and SK Sungai Entulang, affecting a total of 340 academic and administrative staff members. SK Sungai Kelabit experienced water level up to three feet

However, no evacuation was reported for longhouses and the primary school.

“The rise in water levels occurred due to a combination of high tide in the river and continuous heavy rain since Dec 21. The water began overflowing on Dec 22 around 9.30pm,” Mirwan said.

He also mentioned that the Civil Defence Force will be monitoring the situation with the Beluru District Office and provide updates on the current developments. — The Borneo Post