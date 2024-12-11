KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his congratulations to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on the occasion of the ruler’s 79th birthday today.

In his Facebook post, Anwar also prayed that His Royal Highness Sultan Sharafuddin and Her Royal Highness Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, as well as the entire Selangor royal family, would be granted good health and long life.

In conjunction with the 79th birthday of the Selangor Sultan, 94 individuals were also conferred state awards, medals and honours, in an investiture ceremony at Istana Alam Shah today. — Bernama