KLANG, Dec 11 — Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz heads the list of 94 state award and medal recipients in conjunction with the 79th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today.

He was awarded the Darjah Kelas Pertama Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.PMS), which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri.’ Executive Chairman of The Edge Communications Sdn Bhd, Tan Sri Tong Kooi Ong, was also conferred the same title.

The Sultan also conferred the Darjah Kelas Pertama Dato’ Setia – Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.S.I.S.) which carries the title ‘Datuk Setia,’ to Selangor Pardons Board member Datuk Nik Suhaimi Nik Sulaiman.

Meanwhile, Selangor State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim, Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Australia Sharrina Abdullah, and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Morocco Shahabudeen Adam Shah were among 11 recipients of the Kelas Kedua Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.PMS.), which carries the title ‘Datuk’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women.

Other D.PMS. recipients include Kuala Lumpur Family Court Judge Evrol Mariette Peters, Commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade Brig. Gen. Shahir Hafizul Abd Rahman, Federal Territories Land and Mines Office director Rahilah Rahmat, and Selangor Public Services Commission board member Cheremi Tarman.

Also among the recipients were Securities Commission Malaysia managing director Azalina Adham, Perdana Parkcity group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Joseph Lau, AEON Bank (M) Berhad CEO Raja Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz, and Ranhill Utilities Berhad director Faiz Ishak.

Fifteen individuals received the Darjah Kelas Kedua Dato’- Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S), which also carries the title ‘Datuk’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women.

The recipients include the Grand Imam of Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, Muhammad Farhan Wijaya, Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, Selangor Royal Court secretary Hanafisah Jais, Selangor Fatwa and Sermon Committee member Dr Muhammad Ayman al-Akiti, Selangor Zakat Board director Badariah Abd Jalil, Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) CEO Saipolyazan Mat Yusop, and Milestone Power Sdn Bhd director, Norhamidi Abdul Rahman.

Other notable recipients included Bernama CEO Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Sin Chew Daily Editor-in-Chief Kuik Cheng Kang, TH Travel & Services Sdn Bhd CEO Tengku Badlishah Shukri Tengku Ibrahim, and Rafulin Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Mohamed Raffe K Chekku.

Others were IJM Corporation Berhad Group CEO and managing director Datuk Lee Chun Fai, Sunway group executive- director Sarena Cheah Yean Tih, IOI Corporation Berhad group managing director Datuk Lee Yeow Chor, and board member of the Selangor and Federal Territory Spastic Children’s Association, Michael Leow Kean Teck.

Sportswoman of the Year 2023, Natasha Mohamed Roslan received the Ahli Kegemilangan Sukan Selangor (A.K.S) award.

Eleven individuals were awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Selangor (S.M.S.), including Royal Malaysian Navy Headquarters Strategic Management director Captain Khairisharizal Salehin and Joint Forces Headquarters Al-Sultan Abdullah Camp Domestic Operations director Colonel Chen Boon Jong.

Another 11 individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S.), including Shah Alam Hospital director Dr Ruzita Othman and Fire and Rescue Department, Investigation director Azlimin Mat Noor.

The ceremony also saw 16 individuals receiving the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (AMS.) and 17 receiving the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (AMS), including Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim.

In addition, two individuals were awarded the Bintang Kecemerlangan Sukan Selangor (B.K.S.) while seven others received the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (B.P.C) medals. — Bernama