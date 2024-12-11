KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Health Ministry is reviewing fee collection procedures for foreigners receiving treatment at its facilities, following an outstanding bill of RM36.24 million owed by non-citizens as of September.

The ministry said it is reassessing deposit and bank guarantee procedures to ensure the amounts collected are sufficient to cover treatment costs.

“We are currently reviewing procedures for deposits and bank guarantees in terms of rates and collection procedures so that the amount is enough to cover the treatment cost of foreigners,” it said in a written reply in Parliament yesterday, as reported by The Star.

The ministry stated that the outstanding amount decreased by 9.58 per cent, or RM3.84 million, from RM40.08 million due to actions taken to recover medical bills between December 2023 and September.

“The ministry views the record of outstanding medical bill payments for foreigners who had received treatment at MoH facilities seriously,” it added.

It said agreements have been established with private firms to address the issue, particularly for inpatient treatment services at its facilities.

“Based on this agreement, the private firm will have to arrange for a bank guarantee for the ministry based on the number of workers,” the ministry explained.

“For example, a private company has to prepare a bank guarantee of RM2,500 if it has 200 workers or less,” it added.

If the company fails to settle the treatment bill within a specified period, the amount will be deducted from the bank guarantee.

The ministry was responding to Fathul Huzir Ayob (Perikatan Nasional-Gerik), who asked about the progress of the study to review deposit and bank guarantee procedures and the fee structure due to the mounting debt.