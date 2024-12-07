TUMPAT, Dec 7 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded 10,272 cases of waterborne diseases at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, and Perak as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that the cases include 6,730 acute respiratory infections, 3,021 skin infections, 298 acute gastroenteritis, 190 conjunctivitis, 20 chickenpox, and 13 hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD).

He noted that all reported infectious disease cases at the PPS are sporadic and under control.

“The public must remain attentive to directives from authorities and take personal health precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, accidents, and injuries.

“Individuals are also urged to seek immediate treatment from medical teams at the PPS or the nearest healthcare facilities and avoid delaying treatment,” he said during a press conference after visiting the PPS at Maktab Rendah Sains MARA in Tumpat today.

Dzulkefly also reported that 121 healthcare facilities have been affected by the floods, with 77 in Kelantan, 30 in Terengganu, nine in Kedah, two each in Negeri Sembilan and Pahang, and one in Perak.

He explained that they comprise 56 rural clinics, 34 health clinics, 19 dental clinics, five district health offices, six hospitals, and one at an international entry point.

“Currently, 87 healthcare facilities are operational, while 31 have moved their services to alternative facilities.

“Only three facilities are non-operational as they are still being cleaned. The public can still access healthcare services at these facilities, including alternative facilities, as usual,” he said.

“MOH will ensure that appropriate preventive and control measures are in place to provide uninterrupted and efficient healthcare services,” he said. — Bernama