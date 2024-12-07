KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Allegations that a doctor was assaulted by a medical assistant at a hospital in Perak will be exhaustively investigated, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

According to state news agency Bernama, Dzulkefly said his ministry would decide on the necessary action once the police conclude their investigation.

“In relation to this case, MOH has also established an independent investigation panel led by Tan Sri Borhan Dollah (former director-general of Public Services),” he said during a press conference following a working visit to a temporary evacuation centre at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Tumpat here today.

Dzulkefly also advised against speculation, as it could disrupt the investigation.

Yesterday, the Perak State Health Department issued a warning letter to a medical officer who allegedly assaulted a doctor during an incident at a hospital in Perak last June.

Perak Health Director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha reportedly said the letter was sent to the officer on July 31 following an internal investigation.